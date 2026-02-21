Saturday, February 21, 2026
HomeInternational NewsKSrelief distributes 500 cartons of dates in Chad
International News

KSrelief distributes 500 cartons of dates in Chad

42

Chari-Baguirmi, Feb 21 (SPA/APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 500 cartons of dates to 3,000 individuals in the Massenya area of Chad’s Chari-Baguirmi Province, as part of a larger 2026 project to distribute 800 tons of dates across the nation.
These efforts reflect the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to providing essential humanitarian aid and food security to vulnerable populations and disaster-affected regions worldwide.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan