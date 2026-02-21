KSrelief distributes 500 cartons of dates in Chad

Chari-Baguirmi, Feb 21 (SPA/APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 500 cartons of dates to 3,000 individuals in the Massenya area of Chad’s Chari-Baguirmi Province, as part of a larger 2026 project to distribute 800 tons of dates across the nation.

These efforts reflect the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to providing essential humanitarian aid and food security to vulnerable populations and disaster-affected regions worldwide.