Friday, September 5, 2025
International News

KSrelief distributes 442 food baskets in Tripoli, Lebanon

Tripoli, Sep 5 (SPA/APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 442 food baskets to vulnerable families in Tripoli, Lebanon, benefiting 2,210 individuals as part of the food aid distribution project in Lebanon.
This initiative is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts, carried out through KSrelief, to assist those in need and affected worldwide.

