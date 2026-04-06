KSrelief distributes 1,000 cartons of dates in Yemen’s Shabwah

Shabwah, Apr 6 (SPA/APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,000 cartons of dates in Shabwah Governorate, benefiting 6,000 individuals, as part of the 2026 date distribution program in Yemen.

This program is part of a series of humanitarian and relief initiatives provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, aimed at enhancing food security and meeting the basic needs of the most vulnerable groups in Yemen.