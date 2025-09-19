KP Governor visits sacred Islamic sites in Makkah

- Advertisement -

MAKKAH, Sep 19 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, along with his delegation, visited the historic Islamic sites of Ghar-e-Hira, Jabal Thawr and historical graveyard in Makkah.

The Governor also toured the Hira Museum, where Saudi officials briefed him in detail on various aspects of Islamic history and Arab culture.

Ghar-e-Hira, located on Jabal al-Noor, is the sacred cave where the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) spent long periods in worship and reflection before the first revelation. It was here that Angel Jibreel (AS) delivered the first words of the Qur’an, “Iqra,” marking the beginning of divine revelation. The cave remains a spiritual center for millions of Muslims worldwide.

Similarly, Jabal Thawr holds great significance as the refuge of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Hazrat Abu Bakr Siddiq (RA) during the migration to Madinah.

Despite the pursuit by Quresh, Allah protected His Messenger in the cave of Thawr a moment mentioned in the Qur’an as a timeless example of faith, patience, and divine support.

The Governor was informed that the Hira Museum is a modern cultural and educational center that highlights Islamic history, early Arab civilization, and the spiritual importance of Makkah through advanced technology and models.

The museum serves as a vital platform for educating visitors, particularly the younger generation, about the legacy of Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that sacred places like Ghar-e-Hira, Jabal Thawr, and the Hira Museum remind the Muslim Ummah of the sacrifices of the early believers and the foundations of Islamic faith.

He emphasized that preserving and promoting such historical and spiritual sites strengthens unity and reinforces faith across the Muslim world.