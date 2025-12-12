KKESH and RC 2025 International Conference starts in Riyadh

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Dec 12 (SPA/APP): The annual KKESH and RC 2025 International Conference of King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital and Research Center began on Thursday at the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh with the participation of a distinguished group of leading ophthalmology experts and specialists from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and abroad. The conference will run until December 13.

It is considered one of the most prominent specialized medical gatherings in the region. This year, it hosts 96 Saudi speakers and at least 15 international speakers, including leading ophthalmologists and eye surgeons from around the world, to discuss the latest scientific and technological developments in the field.

The conference focuses on recent advances in ophthalmology and eye surgery, covering a wide range of subspecialties including the cornea, anterior segment, vitreoretinal surgery, medical retina, uveitis, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology, and oculoplastic surgery.

The scientific program features specialized lectures, training workshops, and in-depth discussions highlighting the latest therapeutic approaches and surgical techniques.