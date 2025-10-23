Thursday, October 23, 2025
King Faisal University organizes ‘Nabeh 2025’ Cybersecurity Awareness Exhibition

Al-Ahsa, Oct 23 (SPA/APP): King Faisal University organized the fourth edition of the “Nabeh 2025” Cybersecurity Awareness Exhibition in conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, at the Deanship of Student Affairs.
University President Adel Mohammed Abuzenadah, the university’s vice presidents and deans, and several faculty members and professionals in the technology field attended the event.
The two-day exhibition features interactive and educational booths highlighting cybersecurity concepts and ways to prevent online fraud, along with children’s learning activities and specialized workshops led by experts.

