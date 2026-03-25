King Faisal Prize 2027’s nomination deadline set for March 31

RIYADH, March 25 (APP): The King Faisal Prize has set March 31 as the final deadline for submitting nominations for its 49th edition (2027) across five categories, marking the start of the evaluation process by international selection and judging committees.

Secretary General Dr. Abdulaziz Alsebail said nominations are open to universities, institutions, and research centers across the Prize’s five categories: Islamic Studies (focused on “Contemporary Applied Jurisprudential Studies”); Arabic Language and Literature (focused on “Institutional Efforts in Arabic Language Processing”); Medicine (focused on “Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Medicine”); and Science (focused on “Chemistry”).

Alsebail said the King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam is awarded to individuals and institutions with distinguished contributions to serving Islam and Muslims intellectually, scientifically, and socially through impactful initiatives and programs.

The General Secretariat stated that nominations may be submitted via email at nominations@kingfaisalprize.org or through the official portal at www.kingfaisalprize.org/nominations, where full guidelines and eligibility criteria are available.

Since its establishment nearly five decades ago, the Prize has honored 308 laureates from 45 nationalities.

Each category award includes a certificate featuring Arabic calligraphy summarizing the laureate’s achievements, a 200-gram 24-karat gold medal, and a cash prize of SAR 750,000 (approximately $200,000).