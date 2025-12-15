King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival to kick off in Riyadh on Dec. 25

- Advertisement -

RIYADH, Dec 15 (APP):The prestigious King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, hosted by the Saudi Falcons Club, will kick off on December 25 at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

Falconry has long been rooted in the Saudi consciousness, reflecting an enduring bond between humans and nature built on patience, discipline and respect. The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival in Saudi Arabia is one of those experiences, not simply observed, but fully lived, according to a statement.

What distinguishes the festival is its approach to tradition as something alive, capable of growth and renewal. The falcons are showcased as part of a wider narrative about identity, belonging to the land and understanding the natural environment.

A notable feature over the years has been the strong presence of young participants, a sign of increasing awareness that heritage survives only when it becomes part of daily life. Here, children learn responsibility, discover the value of commitment and develop a deeper relationship with nature.

At its heart, the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival presents a different image of Saudi Arabia, one that avoids grand declarations and instead lets the experience speak for itself. It reflects a nation confident in its history and in its ability to share it with the world without exaggeration or artifice.

The festival offers a moment to reflect on identity and on how culture can connect past and future. In the falcon’s flight calm, powerful and balanced, a simple yet profound truth emerges: some values do not need reinvention, only thoughtful presentation.