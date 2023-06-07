Khar discusses bilateral ties, global issues with First Deputy Speaker of Swedish parliament

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has met First Deputy Speaker at the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) Kenneth G Forslund.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her Twitter handle on Wednesday.

She also expressed desire to strengthen the parliamentary ties between Pakistan and Sweden.

The minister of state also met authorities of different companies and appreciated their investments in Pakistan and discussed possibilities of further collaboration.

She assured them of government of Pakistan’s full support.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar paid an official visit to Norway on 5-6 June.