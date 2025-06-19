KFUPM ranks among the world’s top 100 universities

- Advertisement -

Dhahran, Jun 19 (SPA/APP): King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) has achieved a new global milestone by entering the list of the world’s top 100 universities, ranking 67th globally in the 2025 QS World University Rankings.

This advancement is a direct result of the university’s strategic transformation launched in 2020, during which it climbed from 200th to 67th place in just five years. Last year, the university ranked 101st, underscoring the remarkable progress made in just one year.

On this occasion, Minister of Energy and Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz extended his deepest gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their continued support and generous patronage. He emphasized how this backing has directly contributed to enhancing the quality of academic and research output and strengthening the role of graduates in supporting the national economy and achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

This milestone also reflects the vision, support, and empowerment of HRH the Crown Prince, whose guidance has driven a transformation that goes beyond rankings, establishing KFUPM as a pioneering institution with impact on human and social development, as well as knowledge and scientific leadership that aligns with the long-term ambitions of the Kingdom.

University President Dr. Muhammad Al-Saggaf expressed his pride in this achievement, noting that KFUPM’s entry into the global top 100 reflects the university’s bold vision and the tremendous support it receives from the Kingdom’s leadership. He described this as a pivotal moment in the university’s journey toward global prominence, with even greater aspirations ahead.

KFUPM’s comprehensive transformation has spanned across academic, research, and administrative domains. Nearly 100 new programs have been launched, including innovative undergraduate and graduate offerings. The university also introduced the region’s first entrepreneurship program, granting students and researchers full ownership of their startups—a move that reflects a modern, innovation-driven academic culture focused on economic empowerment.

In addition, the university adopted the FAST transformation model and the AI+X initiative, which integrates artificial intelligence as an integral knowledge component across all disciplines, making it a core academic requirement for all students. This coincided with KFUPM achieving the highest female enrollment rate in engineering programs globally and attracting students from more than 75 countries, including China, Indonesia, the United States, and France.

Among its standout initiatives, KFUPM implemented the flipped classroom model, transforming students from passive learners into active participants by having them prepare lecture content in advance, allowing class time to be used for discussion, collaborative projects, and problem-solving.

The university has also introduced the “7 Habits of KFUPM Students” framework, a leadership model that fosters self-reliance, interdisciplinary collaboration, research, and entrepreneurship among students.

This ranking builds on a series of successive achievements for KFUPM, which was previously named the top university in the Middle East and Africa by the Times Higher Education Rankings 2024.