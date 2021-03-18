Key American senator urges defence secretary to raise US concern over 'deteriorating' rights situation in India & Kashmir

WASHINGTON, Mar 18 (APP):A key US senator has called on Defence Secretary Llyod Austin, who is set to visit India on Friday, to specifically raise the “deteriorating” situation of democracy and human rights concerns in his talks with the Indian leaders, especially the rising anti-Muslim sentiment in the country and the repressive measures following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

In a letter to Secretary Austin released on Thursday, Senator Bob Menendez , Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also asked him to reaffirm the Biden administration’s opposition to India’s reportedly planned purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

“The Indian government’s ongoing crackdown on farmers peacefully protesting new farming laws and corresponding intimidation of journalists and government critics only underscores the deteriorating situation of democracy in India,” Menendez wrote.

“Moveover, in recent years, rising anti-Muslim sentiment and related government actions like the Citizenship Amendment Act, the suppression of political dialogue and arrest of political opponents following the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, and the use of sedition laws to persecute political opponents have resulted in the US human rights group Freedom House stripping India of its ‘Free’ status in its yearly global survey.”

“Getting the US-India partnership right is critical to addressing 21st century challenges, and that includes urging the Indian government to uphold democratic values and human rights,” Menendez wrote.

“In meetings with Indian counterparts during your upcoming visit, I strongly encourage you to make clear that in all areas, including security cooperation, the US-India partnership must rest on adherence to democratic values,” he said.

On India’s reported plan to purchase the Russian S-400 system, Menendez added: “If India chooses to go forward with its purchase of the S-400, that act will clearly constitute a significant, and therefore sanctionable, transaction with the Russian defense sector under Section 231 of CAATSA.

It will also limit India’s ability to work with the US on development and procurement of sensitive military technology. I expect you to make all of these challenges clear in conversations with your Indian counterparts.”