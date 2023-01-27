KC-EU staged protest to mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day in Brussels

MIRPUR (AJK): Jan 26 (APP):: Belgium based Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) set a protest camp to mark Indian Republic Day as a black day in front of EU External Action Service (EU foreign ministry) in Brussels, the capital of Belgium on Thursday, says a message released to media, here, on Thursday night.

It may be mentioned that Kashmiris, who are suffering from Indian atrocities for the last seven decades, observe the Indian Republic Day falling on 26th January as a black day every year.

The peaceful protest camp in Brussels was headed by the Chair of KC-EU Ali Raza Syed. The participants in the camp holding placards called for the freedom of Kashmiris from Indian occupation.

On the occasion, Chairman KC-EU Ali Raza Syed said, India claims of being the largest democracy of the world but it refused the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as atrocities against the people were being continued.

He said peace in Kashmir was connected to the whole region. If Kashmir is the witness of peace, the whole region would be a witness of peace and prosperity.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said that Kashmiri people were not ready to compromise on their right to self-determination.

“On the Indian republic day, we simply want to convey a message to the Indian government that there is no point in glorifying the democracy if people are living in miseries under the might of the gun,” he said.

KC-EU’s Chairman Ali Raza Syed demanded New Delhi to give the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized that India should end brutalities against the Kashmiris and fulfil its promise of right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

He also called on the International community to intervene to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and play its role in the just resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said, “India is the so called “biggest” democracy of the world but in reality, it’s not a democracy because New Delhi is ruthlessly suppressing the democratic rights of Kashmiris and continuously killing the innocent Kashmiri people as well.”