Kazakhstan’s tourism sector attracts over KZT 1.2trn in investments

ASTANA, Jan 27 (Kazinform/APP) : Minister of Tourism and Sport Yerbol Myrzabossynov addressed tourism development issues at the Government’s Jan 27 session, Qazinform News Agency reports.

He noted stable growth of the sector’s key indicators in 2025. In particular, the number of tourists in accommodation facilities increased by 12%, exceeding 10 million.

In the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Travel and Tourism (T&T) development index, Kazakhstan climbed from 62nd to 52nd spot, setting a goal to enter world’s TOP-50 countries.

According to official statistics of 2025, the volume of investment in tourism sector rose by 32% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 1 trillion 254 billion tenge.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport is developing and implementing 328 investment projects, including Oi-Qaragai mountain resort, Hilton and Mandarin Oriental hotel complexes, Keruen Inn road service facilities, and Jibek Joly entertainment complex.

“The implementation of these projects will enable to create some 10,000 jobs in the tourism sector,” Myrzabossynov said.