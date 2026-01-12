Kazakhstan’s grain shipments to Azerbaijan increase threefold

- Advertisement -

ASTANA, Jan 12 (AZERTAC/APP) : By the end of 2025, the volume of grain shipments across the network of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy exceeded 14.3 million tons, which is 31% higher than in the same period of 2024.

Citing the company’s press service, AZERTAC reports that grain exports amounted to 11 million tons, up 33% year on year. Such figures were recorded for the first time in the past 10 years.

Domestic shipments increased by 26% and exceeded 3.3 million tons. Growth in shipments was also recorded to Central Asian countries – up 30%, to 6.3 million tons, including to Kyrgyzstan – doubled; to Tajikistan – up 12%, to 1.4 million tons; to Uzbekistan – up 32%, to 4.5 million tons.

Grain shipments to Azerbaijan increased threefold, loadings to Iran rose by 69%, and to Afghanistan by 63%. Shipments to the Baltic states grew sixfold and exceeded 800.000 tons. Shipments to Black Sea and Baltic ports increased by 49% and 67%, respectively.