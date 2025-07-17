Kazakhstan, UAE strengthening judicial cooperation

- Advertisement -

ASTANA, July 17 (Kazinform/APP) : Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE Rauan Zhumabek met with Chairman of the UAE Supreme Court Mohammed Hamad Al-Badi, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat noted that important reforms are being carried out in the country aimed at modernizing the judicial system, additions and amendments have been made to the current legislation and noted that these works are aimed at expanding the institutional capabilities of citizens and businesses to protect their rights and legitimate interests.

In turn, Mohammed Al-Badi expressed interest in developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of the judicial system and wished the successful implementation of ongoing reforms in this important area. The sides also exchanged views on judicial protection of citizens’ rights, ensuring the rule of law and increasing confidence in the courts.

At the meeting, ambassador Zhumabek presented Mohammed Hamad Al-Badi with an invitation letter from Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Elvira Azimova to the forum “Peace and Future through Law,” marking the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh Constitution, set to take place on September 12 this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan held a meeting last Friday to discuss the digitalization of judicial authorities, following instructions from the Head of State.