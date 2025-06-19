Kazakhstan to build 195 health facilities by 2025 end

Astana, June 19 (Kazinform/APP) : Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev reported on the course of implementation of national projects at the Majilis’ sitting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said 751 billion tenge were allocated from various sources of financing for the implementation of the country’s three national projects – Comfortable School, Modernization of Modernization of Rural Healthcare and Affordable Internet.

The National Fund allocated 647 billion tenge on the implementation of the Comfortable School project in regions, which enabled to complete the construction of 105 schools and commission 254 school seats. Another 112 schools are set to be commissioned in 2025.

91.3 billion tenge was spent on the implementation of the Modernization of Rural Healthcare national project, with 460 facilities already built. Another 195 healthcare facilities are set to be completed and 32 multifunctional central district hospitals are planned to be modernized by the end of 2025.

13 billion tenge was allocated from other sources for the implementation of Affordable Internet project, which enabled to provide 30% of the biggest cities and 15% of administrative centers with 5G internet. Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to launch five new PET centers for early cancer detection.