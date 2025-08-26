Kazakh President to visit China

- Advertisement -

ASTANA, Aug 26 (Kazinform/APP) : The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay a visit to China on August 30 – September 3 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda reports.

The high-level talks will be held as part of the visit of the President to debate prospects for strengthening the Kazakhstan-China comprehensive and eternal strategic partnership.

On August 31 – September 1, the President will attend the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO and the “SCO Plus” Meeting in Tianjin, China.

On September 2, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the Kazakhstan-China Business Council sitting and hold talks with the heads of large Chinese companies.

On September 3, the Head of State will attend solemn events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in WWII as a guest.

Earlier, it was reported that the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and “SCO Plus” Meeting will be held on the margins of the SCO Summit. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025 will take place in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1.

A package of documents would be signed following the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin announced at a briefing.