Kazakh capital to hold II Central Asia – China Summit

Astana, June 17 (Kazinform/APP) : The Kazakh capital is set to host today the II Central Asia–China Summit, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The summit is expected to be attended by the Heads of Central Asian countries and President of China Xi Jinping, who is visiting Kazakhstan.

Those gathered are to focus on strengthening regional cooperation, expanding the political dialogue, deepening trade and economic ties, developing transport and transit integration, energy, innovations and sustainable development.

Utmost attention is to be paid to ensuring regional security, coordination of joint efforts in combating transnational threats, and promotion of cultural and humanitarian exchange.

Following the summit, the Astana Declaration and the Treaty on Eternal Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation will be signed.

As earlier reported, the I Central Asia–China Summit took place on May 19, 2023, in Xi’an, China. Addressing those present, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the key directions for further cooperation between Central Asian states and China and put forward several initiatives.

As reported earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warmly welcomed President of China Xi Jinping at the Akorda Presidential Palace, as the latter arrived in Astana on Monday.