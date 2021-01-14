Kashmiri leader hail Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan's joint statement of solidarity with Kashmiris

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (APP): A prominent Kashmiri leader Wednesday welcomed Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s “bold and courageous” statement voicing concern over the human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and calling for settling Kashmir dispute on the basis of United Nations resolutions.

“We, in particular, would like to express our thanks to the government of Turkey for reiterating that the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute has to be explored in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said in a statement.

The Turkish foreign minister made that statement at the second Trilateral Meeting between foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan in Islamabad.

“This (the Turkish statement) is consistent with the statement issued by Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations on August 8, 2019 that the position of the UN is that the Kashmir issue should be resolved under United Nations Charter and Under applicable United Nations Security Council resolution,” Dr. Fai added.

Fai also thanked Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who joined both Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and the Turkish Foreign Minister in issuing a joint statement of solidarity with the “oppressed people of Kashmir and reaffirming the fact that Kashmir dispute needs to be resolved under UN resolutions.”

“The joint statement is significant because the history testifies that bilateral talks between India and Pakistan have failed and have resulted in more pain and suffering of the people of the territory,” he said.

“The time has come to have trilateral dialogue between the Governments of India, Pakistan and the leadership of the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” Fair said. “In fact,” he added, “any process that ignores the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir and is designed to sidetrack the United Nations will not only prove to be an exercise in futility but can also cause incalculable human and political damage.”