Jazan Municipality prepares to celebrate the Kingdom’s 95th National Day

Jizan, Sep 16 (SPA/APP): Jazan Municipality is preparing to celebrate the Kingdom’s 95th National Day by decorating public squares and plazas with sculptures, interactive displays, and decorative lighting.

The preparations aim to create a festive atmosphere that expresses feelings of pride and unity and strengthens the national identity.

The efforts are part of the municipality’s commitment to participating in this cherished national occasion and highlighting the joy that reflects the love and loyalty of the people.