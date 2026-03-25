Jaydana Beach offers entertainment, investment opportunities in Jazan

Jizan, Mar 25 (SPA/APP): Jaydana Beach in Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries has become a premier Red Sea destination, drawing large crowds of residents and visitors during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Renowned for its white sands and clear waters, the beach offers a comprehensive recreational experience including family activities, marine excursions, and daily entertainment shows.

The site features a fully equipped entertainment area, seaside restaurants, cafes, and private chalets designed to leverage the region’s natural coastal resources.

As a core component of the Jaydana project, this integrated waterfront aligns with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu’s strategy to develop high-quality tourism and investment hubs, cementing Jazan’s position as a leading coastal destination in the Kingdom.