Jamia Al Azhar rejects fatwas against polio vaccination in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Internationally acclaimed Al-Azhar University of Islamic teachings in a fatwa said vaccination against the deadly Polio disease was a “religious, medical, and humanitarian duty.”

The Al- Azhar University dismissed the fatwas issued in Pakistan against Polio vaccination of children and termed it a violation of rights of the children and their families.

The fatwa said that prohibiting any vaccine that is beneficial for the children, is against the Sharia.

The Al- Azhar also urged the people, relief organisations, countries to reach out to the flood affected people of Pakistan, whose livelihood, homes and infrastructure have been devastated in the recent floods.