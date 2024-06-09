Islamic Affairs Ministry Receives 460 Pilgrims from 47 Countries Within Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): The Ministry of Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Dawah, and Guidance continues to welcome guests as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit.

This initiative, carried out and supervised by the ministry, is in accordance with the royal order to host 2,322 male and female Hajj pilgrims from 88 countries.

Today, the program welcomed 460 Hajj pilgrims from 47 countries, bringing the total to 494 pilgrims from 51 countries. These guests benefit from a comprehensive system of services provided by the ministry to ensure they can perform Hajj rituals easily and conveniently.

The ministry aims to reflect a dignified image of moderate Islamic awareness, highlight the efforts of the wise leadership in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and employ all possible means to facilitate the performance of Hajj and Umrah rituals and visits to the Two Holy Mosques for large numbers of Muslims who are influential in their communities.