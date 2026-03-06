Islamic Affairs Ministry implements iftar program in several countries

Mumbai, Mar 6 (SPA/APP): The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at Saudi Embassy in India, implemented the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’s iftar program in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Maldives during the month of Ramadan.

The program, implemented in cooperation with 35 prominent Islamic centers and associations across the four countries. The program benefited around 50,000 fasting Muslims, with the participation of scholars, preachers, and several religious figures.

Beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Kingdom’s leadership, commending the Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ efforts in serving Muslim communities worldwide through the iftar program and the distribution of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ gifts during the holy month.