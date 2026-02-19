Thursday, February 19, 2026
Iranian, Saudi FMs hold talks over phone

Tehran, Feb 19 (IRNA/APP): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, have discussed mutual ties.

Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Farhan late on Wednesday to exchange views on bilateral relations.

The top Iranian diplomat informed his Saudi counterpart of the developments regarding the Iran-US nuclear negotiations.

For his part, the Saudi foreign minister expressed gratitude for the information shared by the Iranian foreign minister and hoped that the ongoing discussions would continue until a result is reached.

