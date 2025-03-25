21 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
International News

Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Tehran, Mar 25 (IRNA/APP): Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran welcomes an agreement reached between the Republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the text of a historic peace treaty.

Araqchi, who is in Yerevan on an official visit, said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Tuesday, that the Islamic Republic encouraged Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign the agreement as soon as possible.

That, he said, would greatly contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability, as well as economic development, in the region.

