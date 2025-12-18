Iran, Russia FMs sign cooperation document in Moscow

- Advertisement -

Moscow, Dec 18 (IRNA/APP): Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, have inked a cooperation document following their meeting in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

After the signing ceremony, Araghchi said, “Bilateral relations between Iran and Russia have significantly expanded in recent years, particularly this year with the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Treaty, which has further accelerated our cooperation. This treaty is now in force, and we are moving forward based on its vision.”

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized, “In the agreement we signed, we have established a consultation program for the years 2026 to 2028, which will serve as a roadmap for our cooperation over the next three years.”