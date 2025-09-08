Iran offers aid to Afghanistan after deadly earthquake

- Advertisement -

Tehran, Sep 8 (IRNA/APP): Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has expressed condolences to Afghanistan over the deadly earthquake that struck the country last week and said Tehran was ready to provide assistance to those affected.

In a Sunday message to his Afghan counterpart, Sirajuddin Haqqani, Momeni said Iran was prepared to extend “any cooperation and assistance” in the aftermath of the disaster.

“The recent devastating earthquake in the friendly and brotherly country of Afghanistan, which unfortunately resulted in the death and injury of a number of its citizens, caused deep sorrow for me and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Momeni said.

He voiced confidence that Afghanistan’s government and people would overcome the tragedy, while reiterating Iran’s readiness to help.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan last week, killing more than 622 people and injuring around 1,500, Afghan authorities said.