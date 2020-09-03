Intra-Afghan talks critical move to peace, stability in Afghanistan: China

BEIJING, Sep 3 (APP): China on Thursday said that the forthcoming intra-Afghan talks was a critical move to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and vowed it would be watching the development in this regard as neighbor and friend of the country.

“Intra-Afghan talks is a critical move to peace and stability in Afghanistan. As the largest neighbor and sincere friend of the country, we will be watching this development closely,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while commenting on intra-Afghan dialogue likely to be held in Doha, Qatar.

“We support Afghan-led and Afghan-owned talks and hope that all parties will put country and people first and work towards same goal and through dialogue and consolations find a solution for lasting peace and stability,” she added.

The spokesperson said that it was also international society’s duty to support such talks especially the regional countries, adding “It cannot be achieved by just one or two countries.”

She said that the world should work together to help intra-Afghan talks to achieve early success and promote the steady development in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and added, “China will continue to play a constructive role.”

According to media reports, an Afghan government-mandated negotiation team was likely to fly on Thursday to Doha, the initial venue for negotiations.