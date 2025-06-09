42.3 C
International News

Int’l media delegations visit Hajj Command & Control Center in holy sites

By Rehan Khan
MINA, June 09 (APP): International media teams covering the Hajj pilgrimage for the year 1446 AH were given a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the Kingdom’s cutting-edge Command and Control Center in the holy sites the other day.
The visit was hosted by Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, Director General of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee, who welcomed the delegations and provided insights into the comprehensive security and technical operations ensuring the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.
During the tour, journalists were briefed on the integrated coordination mechanisms operating under a unified command structure. These mechanisms bring together various security and technical agencies, working seamlessly to ensure the safety and comfort of millions of pilgrims.
The center, equipped with the latest in surveillance, analysis, and real-time monitoring technologies, plays a crucial role in enhancing the readiness and responsiveness of the national system. Officials also highlighted the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), which support efficient crowd management, data-driven decision-making, and the timely movement of pilgrims across the holy sites.
The visit showcased Saudi Arabia’s technological and organizational capabilities in managing one of the world’s largest annual gatherings, reinforcing its commitment to the safety and spiritual experience of every pilgrim.
