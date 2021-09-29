Int’l community should engage with Taliban govt, not repeat past mistakes: Pakistan Envoy

LONDON, Sep 29 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan has called upon the international community to engage with the Taliban government, for durable peace in the region and beyond, and not to repeat the mistakes of past by abandoning the country.

He expressed these views at reception hosted by Pakistan High Commission to commemorate the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan here at National Army Museum on Tuesday.

Air Vice Marshal Alastair Smith of Royal Air Force, Assistant Chief of Defence Staff on Military Strategy and Global Engagement was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The reception was attended by Defence Attaches from over 50 countries along with their spouses, officials of the Ministry of Defence, FCDO and IMO, Members of the British Parliament, representatives of defence industry, veterans of Pakistan Armed Forces, Pakistani community, media and think tanks notables, a press release issued by the High Commission here on Wednesday said.

In his remarks on the occasion, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said Pakistan observes the day to remember 06 September 1965 when its brave armed forces with the support of the whole nation displayed unprecedented bravery and professionalism to defeat the evil designs of the enemy.

This day is also observed to mark the sacrifices of our valiant armed forces, to honour the martyrs, and to reaffirm our unfailing commitment to the defence of the motherland, he added.

The High Commissioner mentioned the strong and historical bonds of camaraderie between the British and the Pakistani Armed Forces.

He said bilateral defence ties constituted one of the strongest pillars of Pakistan-UK long-standing friendship.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the role of Royal Military training institutions in strengthening the ties between the two armies.

The High Commissioner said despite difficult regional conditions, Pakistan always endeavoured for peace.

Terming India’s actions of 05 August 2019 unilateral and illegal, he said Pakistan would continue to employ all legal, diplomatic and moral means to support the beleaguered people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just struggle for self-determination in line with UN Security Council Resolutions.

Chief Guest Air Vice Marshal Alastair Smith said he was delighted to be with the Pakistani community on the occasion.

He highlighted the significance of defence relations between the two countries and hoped these relations would further strengthen in future.

In his welcome remarks, Commodore Jamal Alam, Defence & Naval Adviser highlighted the importance of the occasion.

He paid rich tributes to the valiant armed forces and Martyrs of Pakistan for successfully defending their motherland against all internal and external aggressions.

Colonel Rana Muhammad Asif Khan, Army & Air Adviser moderated the event.