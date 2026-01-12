Interview: From history to modernity, Beijing’s evolving appeal, says tourism official

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Xinhua/APP): Beijing is among the easiest cities to explore, Waad Melliti, senior business manager at the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), has said.

“It doesn’t matter if you speak Chinese or not. You just need an open mind and an open heart to enjoy this city,” Melliti said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

National Geographic’s list of top travel destinations for 2026, released in October 2025, named Beijing as one of the best cities to visit next year, a recognition that Melliti believes is well deserved. “Beijing is where history, culture, and tourism come together perfectly,” she said.

In her view, Beijing is a city where history isn’t something you look for — it finds you. “It lives in the stones beneath your feet, in the ancient doors that have opened and closed for generations, in ruins that whisper the names of past dynasties,” she said.

Having spent over 10 years in Beijing, Melliti said the city never ceases to fascinate her. “Wherever you go, stories are waiting to be discovered. It takes time for foreigners to truly learn and appreciate the city,” she added.

She is especially fond of Beijing’s hutongs, or traditional alleyways, which he calls her favorite part of the city. “My colleagues call me the ‘hutong girl.’ The hutongs offer a unique insight into Beijing’s traditional, vibrant lifestyle,” Melliti said. “When I walk or cycle through them, I’m struck by the slower pace of life and strong sense of community.”

The Drum Tower, located near her office along the Beijing Central Axis, has become a close companion in her daily life. During lunch breaks, Melliti often visits the surrounding hutongs, enjoying coffee in local cafes while taking in the ancient architecture and stunning sunset views.

Melliti also treasures Beijing’s street food. “Tanghulu, baozi, jianbing, and wandouhuang are my favorites. The aromas from the street vendors are captivating,” she said.

In recent years, China has implemented policies to improve the experience for international tourists. Melliti noted Beijing has become more foreign-friendly. “Public transportation is now more accessible, and it’s easier to use international banking cards for payments. Alipay and WeChat Pay are available for both locals and foreigners, and many services offer English translations,” said Melliti.

She also highlighted improvements at Beijing’s airports, where integrated services provide one-stop solutions for international travelers. “Foreign visitors can now get a local phone number at the airport, use international cards for subway rides,” Melliti explained.

In her view, Beijing’s vibrant culinary scene further enhances its appeal. “There are restaurants everywhere, offering diverse food choices. Whether you’re here for a short visit or a long stay, you’ll find it easy to get by. Almost everyone speaks at least a little English, making it simple for foreign travelers to explore.”

Tourism in Beijing has grown significantly in recent years thanks to favorable visa policies and other facilitating measures. According to official figures, the total number of passengers entering and exiting Beijing’s port surpassed 20 million in 2025, 1.1 times the total for the previous year, setting a new record for annual passenger traffic since 2020. Foreigners account for 30 percent of the total.

Melliti expressed excitement over the growing interest in Beijing and China as a whole. “Tourism is thriving in China, and more cities are joining the WTCF. Through this platform, we aim to connect tourism cities globally and promote Chinese cities to international travelers,” she said.

As a passionate advocate for Chinese culture, Melliti enjoys sharing her appreciation for Beijing Opera. “The costumes, the makeup, the movements — everything is steeped in deep cultural meaning. English subtitles help foreigners understand the performances,” she said.

Melliti also draws parallels between Chinese food culture and her own Tunisian background. “Hot pot, for instance, is all about togetherness. It’s a communal experience, much like our tradition of sharing meals back home.”

For Melliti, Beijing is nearly the perfect tourism city: smooth, fast, and well-managed. There’s always something new to explore, Melliti concluded.