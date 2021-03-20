International Nowruz Day celebrated at SCO Secretariat

BEIJING, March 20 (APP):The International Nowruz Day, a symbol of peace, friendship and mutual understanding, was marked at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat within the framework of celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the SCO.

The event was attended by the heads of the SCO Family countries’ diplomatic missions, Chinese guests, representatives of international and regional organisations, partners of the SCO Secretariat and members of the press.

The SCO countries’ diplomatic missions presented their national cuisines and exhibitions of their nations’ arts and crafts. The programme also included folklore elements such as traditional spring games and ancient customs and rituals.

There was a concert of children’s dance groups, folk instrumental music and folk songs.

An opening ceremony of the SCO Friendship Pavilion was held at the SCO Secretariat designed to celebrate the unity and friendship of the SCO countries.

In September 2009, Nowruz was added to the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

On February 23, 2010, the 64th session of the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 64/253 declaring the celebration of the International Day of Nowruz on March 21.