International expedition participants visit Samarkand, Bukhara

TASHKENT, July 28 (UzA/APP) : As part of the international expedition “Journey to the Heart of Eurasia 2025,” approximately 100 journalists and bloggers from the CIS countries visited Samarkand and Bukhara regions.

The participants became familiar with the unique historical and cultural legacy of the territories, as well as their tourism potential, and also held meetings with local media representatives.

The program of stay in Samarkand began with a visit to the Erganakli neighborhood in Bulungur district, where the guests can get to know the life of the local community, the progress of ongoing reforms, and the daily life of the population.

Then the delegation visited the Registan Square, which has become an iconic symbol of the city. Here, travelers participated in a challenge dedicated to the Uzbek skullcap, taking colorful photos wearing national headdresses. They were particularly impressed by the evening 3D show, which demonstrated the harmonious combination of the historical atmosphere of Samarkand with advanced digital technologies.

The Bukhara part of the route includes guided tours of architectural and cultural attractions, such as the Ark Fortress, Poi Kalon Ensemble, Labi Hovuz, and ancient shopping complexes. Additionally, the participants visited craft workshops, which are at the center of the rich traditions of national applied art.

Meetings with bloggers from Samarkand and Bukhara were also held. During the open dialogue, the parties exchanged professional experiences, discussed potential collaboration opportunities, and agreed to cooperate further.

The organizers note that the visit to Uzbekistan marked a significant milestone in promoting the country’s cultural and tourism image on the international stage, enabling guests from abroad to personally appreciate the richness of its historical heritage and modern transformations in the region.

The “Journey to the Heart of Eurasia 2025” expedition covers five Central Asian countries and Russia (more than 30 cities). It aims to develop humanitarian ties, foster cultural exchange, and promote information interaction between the states of the region.