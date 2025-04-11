International environmental protection expo held to call for a greener future

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Apr. 11 (APP): “By now, our world-first Production-Living-Ecological Technology has gone abroad, during which we have negotiated and signed projects with customers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Dubai, UAE. We are making project models and selecting plots,” a staff from Sichuan ecological agriculture company KeDao Agri said at the China International Environmental Protection Exhibition and Conference.

A total of more than 1,000 environmental protection companies from home and abroad participated in this exhibition, with the exhibition content including new products, new technologies and new equipment of the environmental protection industry in AI and new generation information technology, low-carbon transformation and “double carbon” goal, green ecological innovation practice and so on.

“Middle Eastern partners never propose macro ideas. They always directly state the most precise needs, such as providing the highest water-saving efficiency in combination with their regional climate, and combining architecture with ecological agriculture to the greatest extent to provide them with scarce fresh fruits and vegetables,” seeing off a Turkish client who came to negotiate, the staff member told China Economic Net, “this is in line with our philosophy. Take our research building as an example. The 6-story building covers an area of only 0.6 acres, but through underground breeding, wall and roof planting, the planting and breeding area has increased by 5 acres. Wall greening can absorb carbon dioxide, vertical planting can increase land use efficiency, and the automated organic waste recycling and treatment system can convert waste into fertilizer. If livestock and poultry are raised, feces and sewage will form biogas energy and be converted into household fuel, achieving zero carbon emissions in the entire production process. We firmly believe that this model can contribute to the harmonious coexistence of urban development and ecological protection around the world.”

Whether it is a large-scale national project or a “small but beautiful” project, the efforts made by Chinese ecological and environmental protection enterprises around the globe demonstrate China’s international contribution in the fields of green technology, renewable energy and ecological protection.

“Chinese new energy giant BYD has released its latest electric buses in my country, and now fleets of BYD electric buses are running on our streets,” a trader from Colombia told the reporter. BYD’s electric bus fleet is already operating in Latin American countries such as Chile and Colombia and European countries such as the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, reducing carbon emissions.

According to an official report released at CIEPEC2025, the revenue scale of China’s ecological and environmental protection industry has remained above 2 trillion yuan in recent years. At the same time, by the end of 2024, the cumulative transaction volume of the national carbon emission trading market has reached 43 billion yuan, and the ecological upgrading of the industry is also accelerating. The scale of clean electricity and clean steel production systems ranks among the top in the world.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) data showed that China’s overseas renewable energy investment will exceed USD 50 billion by 2023. Moreover, China has carried out environmental protection cooperation with more than 100 countries as well as signed more than 50 Green Belt and Road cooperation documents.

APP/asg