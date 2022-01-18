International community should support Afghan people in realizing lasting stability: China

BEIJING, Jan 18 (APP)::China on Tuesday called upon the world community to support the Afghan people in seeking a development path in line with their national realities and realizing lasting stability.

“We have noted that since its establishment, the Afghan interim government has actively engaged in international exchange and quite a few countries have engaged and held dialogue with the Afghan side in pragmatic ways,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question.

He said : “We hold that the international community should support the Afghan people in seeking a development path in keeping with their national realities and realizing lasting stability and development on the basis of respecting the country’s sovereign independence and territorial integrity.”

He said that at the same time, the Chinese side hoped the Afghan side will respond further to the expectation of the international community, establish an open and inclusive political architecture, adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, firmly combat all sorts of terrorist forces, live on friendly terms with other countries, especially its neighbors, and integrate into the international family at an early date.