Indonesia-China Partnership Institution launched to deepen bilateral cooperation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Indonesia, Jan. 16 (Xinhua/APP): The Indonesia-China Partnership Institution (ICPI) at Indonesia’s President University was officially inaugurated on Thursday in Bekasi, West Java, marking a new step in deepening cooperation between the two countries in research, education, industry and people-to-people exchanges.

“Cooperation between China and Indonesia is of paramount importance,” said Indonesia’s Vice Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Stella Christie while delivering a video address at the ceremony, noting that cooperation between Indonesia and China in research, science and technology has reached an “extraordinary” level.

Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun said, while addressing the same event, that the Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision and China’s path toward modernization are increasingly being translated into reality through concrete strategies and practical cooperation.

In this context, ICPI will play an increasingly crucial role, Djauhari added.

According to President University, ICPI operates through three affiliated centers, the Industry and Talent Development Center, the Belt and Road Initiative Center and the Sinology Center. It aims to strengthen cooperation between Indonesia and China across areas, including economy, trade, education and socio-cultural exchanges, delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.