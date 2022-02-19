India’s unilateral action to change status of Kashmir violates UN resolutions: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Feb 19 (APP): India unilateral action to change status of Occupied Kashmir has violated United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Therefore, the international community should call on India to immediately correct its historical mistake and restore Kashmir’s autonomy.



These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute in a statement issued here.



He said, in recent years, the relations between India and Pakistan have remained highly tense. The root cause is that India unilaterally amended Article 370 of its constitution to change the status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolution.



Then, as an ancient Chinese saying goes, the mischief should be undone by the mischief-maker. The possibility of ending the current stalemate between India and Pakistan is subject to the restoration of Kashmir’s status by India, he added.



Prof Cheng noted that now, in order to consolidate its ruling position, the Narendra Modi regime dallies with social contradictions and tries to expand ethnic division at home, from time to time provokes tensions with neighboring countries, and even launches “proxy war” and makes use of terrorist organizations to undermine regional peace.



However, under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan, focusing on geo-economic strategy, has been committed to socio-economic development, improving people’s well-being and seeking to consolidate regional peace.



He analyzed that India and Pakistan are two major powers in the South Asian subcontinent. If these two countries do not normalize their relations, there will be no lasting peace in the region, while the Kashmir dispute is the core issue affecting the relations between India and Pakistan and if this issue is not resolved, it will be impossible to get India-Pakistan relations normalized.



He further remarked that regional peace, stability and development are the common aspiration of the people of the whole region, especially the Indian people and Pakistani people. Therefore, the international community should call on India to immediately correct its historical mistake and restore Kashmir’s autonomy.



In addition, the international community should take effective measures to resolutely stop India’s fascist rule in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).



The crueler India’s military repression is, the stronger the resistance of the Kashmiris will be, and more political, diplomatic and moral support from the region and the world will be. Thus, the confrontation between the just side and the unjust side will be stronger, which is also an important factor affecting regional peace and stability, he added.