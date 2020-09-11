India’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 4.5 million as 96,551 new cases reported

NEW DELHI, Sep 11 (Xinhua/APP): India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed 4.5 million, reaching 4,562,414, and deaths reached 76,271 on Friday, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

As many as 96,551 new COVID-19 cases and 1,209 deaths were registered across the country since Thursday.

This is the highest single-day spike in terms of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

There are 943,480 active cases across the country, while 3,542,663 have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the data of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 54,097,975 samples were tested till Thursday, out of which 1,163,542 were tested on Thursday alone.