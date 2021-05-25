UNITED NATIONS, May 25 (APP):India External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Tuesday discussed with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the Covid-19 situation and covered “a number of other peace and security issues” during their meeting in New York, according to a UN Spokesman.

But, responding to questions, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric would not spell out the “peace and security issues” that were discussed. When pressed he said he would not go beyond what he had stated.

The meeting lasted an hour.

From New York, Jaishankar, who is on a 5-day visit to the US, will travel to Washington where he is expected to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The top US diplomat left Monday for a quick trip to the Middle East as part of Biden Administration’s attempts to strengthen the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.