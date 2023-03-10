India designs of holding elections in IIOJK discredited

MIRPUR (AJK): Mar 10 (APP): Former president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Srinagar) Dr. Mubeen Shah emphasized the need to expose the narrative of India holding the so-called elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir State to give the sham impression to the world that the disputed valley was their integral part.

In an interview from Istanbul, where he is currently living in exile Dr Shah said, “In order to break this narrative it is important that we treat “local elections” in IIOJK like municipality elections just for road developments,” adding this would downplay and undermine the exercise.

He also lambasted the Indian unilateral action of scrapping the special status of IIOJK, terming Omar Abdullah. Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone, Altaf Bukhari as “stooges”. He categorically said that these “stooges” of India did not represent the people of Kashmir.

“These deceitful politicians of India and IIOJK are not our representatives,” Dr. Shah concluded.