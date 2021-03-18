IIOJK reports 140 new positive cases raising tally across occupied state to 128097.

MIRPUR (AJK): Mar 18 (APP):Following lack of required health cover in Covid-19 pandemic regime, 140 new positive cases of Corona virus, 25 from Jammu division and 115 from Kashmir division, were reported on Thursday raising tally of positive cases across IIOJK to 128097.

Also one COVID-19 death was reported from the occupied Kashmir Division, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Quoting the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), the report continued that out of t6otal of 128097 positive cases, 1073 are Active Positive, 125046 have recovered and 1978 have died; 731 in Jammu division and 1247 in Kashmir division.

The report further said that out of 5663272 test results available, 5535175 samples were tested as negative till 18thMarch, 2021.

“Till date 1410688 persons were enlisted for observation which included 29806 persons in home quarantine, 1073 in isolation and 119969 in home surveillance. Besides, 1257862 persons completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the report said that occupied Srinagar has 27810 positive cases (including 75 cases reported today) with 536 Active Positive, 26809 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 465 deaths; Baramulla has 8447 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today)with 102Active Positive, 8167 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 178 deaths; Budgam reported 7995 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 59 active positive cases,

7816 recovered (including 06cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5916 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 30 Active Positive, 5794 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today)and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5726 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), 19 Active Positive, 5610 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5101 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today)with 21 Active Positive,

4988 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 92 deaths; Bandipora has 4732 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), with11 Active Positive and 4659 recoveries, 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4690 positive cases with 14 Active Positive, 4629 recoveriesand47deaths; Kulgam has 2757 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 15 Active Positive, 2688 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2631 positive cases (including 05 cases reported Thursday), 22 active positive cases, 2569 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Occupied Jammu has 25457 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 197 active positive cases, 24882 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 378 deaths; Udhampur has 4328 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), 10active positive cases, 4261 recoveriesand57 deaths; Rajouri has 3879 positive cases with 02 active positive, 3822 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3445 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with05 Active positive,

3376 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3273 positive cases (including 02 cases recovered today), 04 active positive cases, 3216 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today)and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2739 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2716 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2843 positive cases with 02 active positive cases, 2800 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2535 positive caseswith15active positive, 2496 recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1658 positive with 08 active positive cases, 1634 recoveries(including 02 cases recovered today) and 16 deaths.

According to the report, among the total 128097 positive cases in J&K, 12747 have been reported as travelers while 115350 as others.

The report added that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.