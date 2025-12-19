ICAIRE Launches Data, AI Glossary to mark World Arabic Language Day

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Dec 19 (SPA/APP): The International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) announced the launch of an interactive edition of the Data and Artificial Intelligence Glossary, in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSGAAL), and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The launch coincides with World Arabic Language Day, observed annually on December 18.

The dictionary aims to preserve the Arabic language, enrich Arabic digital content with technical terminology and concepts, raise awareness of modern concepts, and facilitate access to information for researchers and practitioners. It seeks to unify technical terminology in support of the development of the digital economy and the building of a sustainable knowledge-based future.

The interactive edition enables users to easily browse AI- and data-related terminology in Arabic, English, and French, and allows users to interact with the dictionary by adding terms in various dialects. These enhance knowledge exchange and help ensure the unification and integration of efforts among scientific and technical institutions at both the regional and international levels. The dictionary includes more than 1,200 technical terms.