Huawei unveils Cloud, AI innovations at MWC 2024

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Huawei has unveiled loud and artificial intelligence (AI) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024held in Barcelona.

“Huawei Cloud was centre stage at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona as the various teams presented product and solution launches, Go Cloud Grow Global forum, and Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) seminar and innovative products and real-world cases covering Pangu models, GaussDB, data-AI convergence, virtual human, and software development,” said a news release received here on Tuesday.

As AI reshapes the world, Huawei remains at the forefront of technology to accelerate intelligence across industries and sectors.

Announcing ten cutting-edge innovations, Huawei also highlighted the integration of cloud-native and AI technologies as a strategy to accelerate the global implementation and advancement of AI.

At the Summit, Bruno Zhang, Huawei Cloud CTO, unveiled the Global Leap Program by Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC). With the theme “Leap with Cloud Native × AI”, this program will facilitate extensive technical exchanges, in-depth discussions, and best practice showcases.

Users across the globe are seeking resilient, adaptive, and comprehensive AI solutions. Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, shared the Huawei Cloud journey and the fast growth and innovations in cutting-edge technologies, that were on display at the Huawei Cloud Summit.

Shi said, “Huawei Cloud hopes to build an open ecosystem, an open platform so all our customers and partners can enjoy not only cloud services but also new opportunities, and new businesses. In the last two years, we redefined our framework of ecosystem, which is “Go Cloud, Grow Cloud”, we hope to enable more partners, especially new developers and startups to grow with us. We hope to work closely with all partners to create scenario-based solutions for vertical industries.”

The Huawei Cloud, Koo Verse, has 85 AZs in 30 Regions across over 170 countries and regions, with the global cloud infrastructure covering computing, storage, networking, and security pushing latency down to 50 ms. Coupled with a distributed QingTian architecture built on a high-speed interconnect bus (Unified Bus), which allows heterogeneous, peer-to-peer, full-mesh computing.

Huawei’s hyper-scale and stable, AI Cloud Service supports trillion-parameter model training, and training jobs can run uninterrupted on a cluster over thousands of cards for 30 days, 90% of the time while AI-native storage has 220 TB ultra-large bandwidth and ultra-low latency down to the microsecond, the SFS Turbo cache service for high throughput and concurrency of tens of millions IOPS enables warm-up of 1 billion data records in just 5 hours, not 100.

With more than 120 security and compliance certifications, Huawei Cloud services are highly secure and compliant to the strictest global standards. The E2E security ensures robust, secure, and compliant models and applications, while the GaussDB is a next-generation database – the world’s first AI-native database, with enterprise-class distributed architecture. For security, it is certified CC EAL4+, the highest level in the industry. database.

Dr. Nikos Ntarmos, Director of Huawei Central Software Institute’s Database Lab, emphasized that GaussDB is a result of Huawei’s extensive experience in databases spanning over 20 years. Additionally, with over 30 years of proven enterprise services, GaussDB is the better choice for global users, especially for essential transaction and data processing needs.

The explosion of foundation models means “Data+AI” is now “Data4AI and AI4Data”. Huawei Cloud LakeFormation unifies data lakes from multiple lakes or warehouses so one copy of data is shared among multiple data analytics engines and AI engines without data migration. Three collaborative pipelines — DataArts, ModelArts, and CodeArts — then orchestrate and schedule data and AI workflows. They drive online model training and inference with real-time data. The AI4Data engine makes data governance more intelligent, from data integration, and development, to quality and asset management.

In this AIGC and 3D Internet era, Huawei Cloud has built a media infrastructure of efficiency, experience, and evolution. Jamy Lyu, President of Huawei Cloud Media Services, shared how Huawei Cloud has innovated and integrated media services into a wide range of industry-tailored solutions. For efficiency, Huawei Cloud MetaStudio, the content production pipeline that includes Workspace and AIGC-based virtual humans, generates content more quickly and better. For experience, Huawei Cloud Live, Low Latency Live, and SparkRTC empower more seamless live experiences. For evolution, Huawei Cloud provides AIGC and 3D space services with real-time user interaction. All these combine to boost the business and user experience to the next level.

Enterprises use and manage resources better on Huawei Cloud thanks to unified account, identity, permissions, network, compliance, and cost management. Now multi-tenancy and collaboration are seamless among personnel, finance, resources, permissions, and security compliance. What is more, all the Pangu model capabilities and services can work in public cloud, dedicated cloud, or hybrid cloud so, customers can build and run dedicated AI platform and foundation models in their existing data centers using Huawei Cloud Stack, a hybrid cloud solution.

Jim Lu, President of the European Region and Senior Vice President of Huawei, stated in his speech that, “Intelligence will open up new opportunities for Europe in the next decade. We hope to use ICT to help global customers and partners unlock the full potential of intelligence. Together with so many friends in Europe, we believe we can better support the digital and intelligent transformation of industries.”

Huawei’s foundation models redefine production, interaction, service paradigms, and business models for traditional applications, making AI a new engine for the growth of cloud computing. While the potential is vast, implementing AI in line with business objectives requires systematic innovation. Huawei Cloud CTO Bruno Zhang said “Huawei Cloud will help you with two strategies. AI for Cloud uses AI and foundation models to elevate your experience. They revolutionize software development, digital content production, and more. Cloud for AI makes AI adoption seamless and efficient. Architectural innovation, AI-native storage, and data-AI convergence empower you to train and use AI like never before.”

William Fang, Chief Product Officer at Huawei Cloud, emphasized the increasing demands on various aspects of cloud infrastructure due to the rapid advancement of AI and foundation models. Customers want collaborative heterogeneous computing architecture, cloud-native computing with superlative performance, mass data storage, security compliance, lean governance, and flexible deployment. As foundation models scale into wider use, cloud computing nurtures the innovation and development of AI models. It is only by integrating AI with a cloud that progress in intelligence is possible. Huawei Cloud remains committed to making this integration a success and in turn fulfilling customer demand.