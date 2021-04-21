Hualong-One nuclear power generator completes cold functional test

BEIJING, April 21 (APP):The No 3 Hualong-One nuclear reactor at Karachi, which is developed by China, has completed a cold functional test, marking the nuclear generating unit has entered the commissioning stage following installation, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) announced.

The completion of cold functional test paves way for thermal testing and fuel loading before being connecting to the country’s power grid. The successful test was reviewed by the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Global Times reported on Wednesday.

The No 2 Hualong-One nuclear generator was connected to Pakistani grid on March 18. Each Hualong-One unit would generate about 10 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity, sufficient to support the needs of one million local people.

Hualong-One Karachi unit 2 and 3 belong to China’s exports of its self-developed third-generation advanced nuclear technology. The generator is designed to have a life-span of 60 years.