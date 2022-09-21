Hina for coordinated system-wide responses during transitions of UN peacekeeping operations

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (APP):Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday called for coordinated system-wide responses during transitions of UN peacekeeping operations to mitigate potential negative consequences and help host authorities to further their peace-building objectives

She highlighted that if ill-planned, United Nations transitions carry the risk of jeopardizing hard-won gains and may make it more difficult to prevent renewed violence. She also presented a road map for successful transitions.

The Minister of State was speaking at a High-Level Breakfast meeting on ‘Ensuring the success of Transitions in UN Peace Operations’ held here on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s 77th Session.

The Foreign Minister of Ireland hosted the event which was also co-sponsored by Pakistan, Brazil, Ghana, Japan and Switzerland. Several other high-level dignitaries also participated.



An interactive panel discussion to explore the challenges associated with transitions and the Secretary General’s 2022 report on Transitions in UN Peace Operations during the meeting was arranged comprising Under Secretary General for Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cote d’Ivoire, Ms. Kandia Camara, and Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Head of MONUSCO, Ms. Bintou Keita.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister of State also highlighted Pakistan’s key role in the most successful UN peacekeeping transitions, such as in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, and Timor-Leste.



She reiterated Pakistan’s deep-rooted commitment to women’s critical role in the promotion of sustainable peace and security and especially mentioned the deployment of the first all-female community engagement team in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which undertook several successful peace-building initiatives, including vocational training for students, teachers, and women, and conducted psychological workshops for Congolese police.

The Minster of State summed up by underscoring that transition in a conflict-affected country should be a step toward the goal of self-sustaining peace, stability, and economic prosperity.