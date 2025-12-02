Tuesday, December 2, 2025
International News

High-efficiency gas turbine boosts low-carbon power supply in China

HANGZHOU, Dec 2 (Xinhua/APP): An 843-megawatt gas turbine was officially connected to the grid on late Sunday in east China’s Zhejiang Province, after completing a 168-hour full-load trial run.

The unit, the first of two at the China Energy Investment Corporation Co., Ltd. plant in Anji County, achieves a remarkable efficiency rate of 64.15 percent, representing an approximately 17-percentage-point increase over conventional million-kilowatt coal-fired units.

Shen Chengliang, a manager at Huzhou branch of the State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd., said that the turbine units, once fully operational, will generate up to 7 billion kWh of electricity annually, sufficient for the power supply of 6 million residents, strengthening the local power grid with low-carbon electricity.

Low-carbon power generation is a key driver of China’s strategy to meet its dual carbon goals — to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

