High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrates Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):On the auspicious occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, High Commission of Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious zeal and devotion.

Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged where Naats and Qasida Burda Sharif-Darood-o-Salam were recited, said a statement received here on Thursday.

Officers, staff and their families attended Mehfil-e-Milad at the Chancery’s mosque and the auditorium, respectively.

Special prayers were offered on the occasion for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The High Commission, on the occasion, wished Muslims in India and across the world a very happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

This day commemorates the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) – mercy for all worlds, Who was sent as a blessing for the whole mankind, the statement added.

