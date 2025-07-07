Heat wave in Balkans to ease, while wildfires continue in some areas

- Advertisement -

BELGRADE, Jul 7 (AA/APP): The heat wave gripping the Balkans is expected to ease in the coming days, meteorologists said Monday, as authorities continue to battle wildfires across the region.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, temperatures were forecast to peak Monday at 40C (104F), complicating efforts to control a forest fire near residential areas in the southern city of Trebinje.

Meteorological services say temperatures will begin to drop Tuesday, with heavy rain expected across much of the country.

Serbia is also enduring extreme heat, with temperatures reaching up to 40C (104F) on Monday. Authorities have urged residents to avoid lighting fires outdoors due to elevated wildfire risks amid drought conditions.

Cooler weather is also forecast to arrive Tuesday, with temperatures falling to around 25C (77F) alongside rain and winds across the country.

In Croatia, the meteorological service has issued storm warnings for coastal regions starting Monday evening. Heavy rain and strong winds have already caused trees to fall, damaged rooftops and led to localized power outages.

North Macedonia is expected to remain above 40C (104F) in many areas, including the capital Skopje, through Tuesday.

Authorities expect a significant drop in daytime temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday, with rain likely in northern regions. The government has banned entry into forests until the end of August to prevent wildfires, threatening fines of up to €2,000 ($2,345) for violations.

North Macedonia’s crisis management center reported 12 wildfires over the past 24 hours — seven extinguished, one under control and four still burning. A forest fire near the border with Kosovo has disrupted traffic, with firefighters working to contain the flames.

Albania is also struggling with the heat wave, and authorities have issued warnings over wildfire risks. In Elbasan, a landfill fire that burned for six days has been 95% contained, local officials said.

In Kosovo, the government has banned open fires and the use of fireworks amid the drought and high temperatures. Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said violations will be penalized, urging citizens to avoid any actions that could spark fires.

Cooler weather and rain are expected to arrive Tuesday, offering some relief from the heat.