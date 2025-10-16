Saudi Health Minister participates in WHO Eastern Mediterranean Meeting

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (SPA/APP): Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel took part in the 72nd session of the UN World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, held in Cairo, Egypt, from October 15 to 17 with the participation of health ministers and representatives of member states, as well as experts and representatives from international organizations and health sector partners.

The meetings addressed several priority health issues in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and ways to coordinate joint efforts to address public health challenges and align health policies with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They also addressed ways to strengthen health systems and improve equitable access to essential health services and medical products.

The Kingdom’s participation in this session affirms its commitment to supporting international health initiatives and strengthening its partnerships with UN organizations, including the WHO, to help achieve a more sustainable health future for the region and the world.